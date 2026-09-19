Tum Mere Ho first poster: Isha Malviya and Gurmeet Choudhary share an intense kiss moment

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya are coming together for the first time for the upcoming romantic drama Tum Mere Ho. The film also marks Isha’s Bollywood debut and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

The makers have now released the first posters of the film, offering an early glimpse into the story and its lead pair. The visuals suggest that Tum Mere Ho will combine romance with elements of action and adventure.

The first poster features Gurmeet and Isha appearing to fall through the clouds while a cityscape and sunset can be seen in the background. The two actors are shown sharing an intimate moment as they lock lips. The poster carries the line, “Sometimes falling is the easy part”.

The first look was also shared by Debina Bonnerjee, who is producing the film with Gurmeet under their production banner DebGuru Films. Sharing the poster, Debina wrote, “Special Special Day! #TumMereHo releasing 23rd October 2026 in cinemas near you. Here’s to new beginnings, new dreams and a story very close to our hearts. As Guru and I present our first produced film under @debgurufilms, my heart is filled with so much pride and gratitude. From building this dream together to watching it come alive on the big screen, this journey has been truly special..”

Tum Mere Ho is directed by Aashish Panda and is being produced by Reva Creative House and DebGuru Films. Aarti S and Debina Bonnerjee are also credited as producers, while Saregama is associated with the film’s music and PVR Pictures is handling its distribution.

The film has been written by Niranjan Iyengar and Purva Naresh. Its music brings together composers Mithoon, Sanju Rathod, Vivek Verma, Krish and Uddipan Sharma.

For Isha Malviya, the film marks an important move from television and reality entertainment into Bollywood. She will share the screen with Gurmeet Choudhary for the first time, with the pair at the centre of the film’s romantic storyline.

With its first posters now released, Tum Mere Ho has introduced its lead pair and given audiences a first look at its romantic world. The film is set to release in theatres on October 23, 2026