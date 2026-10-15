Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya’s Tum Mere Ho title track explores the emotions of love

The title track of the upcoming film Tum Mere Ho, featuring Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya, is now available to stream. The song focuses on love, emotional connection and the feeling of finding someone who becomes an important part of your life. Presented by Reva Creative House and DebGuru Films, the track offers a glimpse into the romantic theme of the film.

The lyrics have been written by Rashmi Virag, who has reunited with Gurmeet Choudhary after their first collaboration, Khamoshiya. Through the song, Rashmi explores the emotions that come with falling in love and building a meaningful connection with another person.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya’s on screen chemistry

The title track features Gurmeet and Isha in romantic scenes that highlight their on screen chemistry. Their expressions and performances help bring out the emotions described in the lyrics, with the music and visuals working together to present the relationship at the centre of the song.

Talking about the title track, Gurmeet Choudhary said, “The title track holds a special place because it captures the emotions that are central to Tum Mere Ho. It was lovely to shoot for a song that expresses love in such a heartfelt way. I hope audiences enjoy the track and connect with the emotions we have tried to bring to the screen.”

Isha Malviya added, “The title track has a beautiful romantic feel, and I really enjoyed shooting for it with Gurmeet. Songs like these allow you to express so much through your performance and the smallest of moments. I hope people enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Mohammad Faiz talks about singing Tum Mere Ho

Singer Mohammad Faiz has lent his voice to the title track. Speaking about the song, he said, “Singing ‘Tum Mere Ho’ was a wonderful experience. The melody and lyrics carry a beautiful emotion, and I wanted to bring that feeling into my voice. I hope listeners connect with the song and find something of their own in its words and music.”

The title track is now available to stream, and the full album has also been released.

Produced by Aarti S and Debina Bonnerjee, co produced by Romanch Mehta and Aman Riyastee, and directed by Ashish Panda, Tum Mere Ho also stars Anushkaa Luhar and Shaan Grover. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 23rd October 2026.