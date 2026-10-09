The trailer of Tum Mere Ho has been released, offering a first look at a story that combines romance, heartbreak, action and music. The film stars Gurmeet Choudhary and marks the Bollywood debut of Isha Malviya, who rose to prominence through television. It also marks Gurmeet’s first project as a producer under his home production banner, Deb Guru Films, in collaboration with Reva Creative House.

The trailer introduces a romantic story filled with emotional moments and action sequences. Gurmeet plays a central character whose journey explores different sides of love and relationships. The visuals feature large scale settings, while the narrative focuses on the emotional struggles of the characters. Isha makes her first appearance in a Bollywood film, sharing the screen with Gurmeet in a story that revolves around love and heartbreak.

Talking about the film and his decision to turn producer for the first time, Gurmeet Choudhary says, “Tum Mere Ho is extremely special to me because it marks my first journey as a producer and also gave me the opportunity to tell a story that I truly believe in. As an actor, I wanted to explore a character with different shades of romance, emotion and action, and as a producer, I wanted to create a world that feels larger than life while still being emotionally relatable. I’m really excited for audiences to finally see the trailer and experience the world we have created.”

Isha Malviya, who makes her big debut with the film, says, “Being a part of Tum Mere Ho has been an incredibly special experience for me. There is so much emotion, love and intensity in the story, and I’m grateful to have gotten the opportunity like this for my debut. Working with Gurmeet has been wonderful, and I hope audiences connect with the characters and their journey as much as we did while making the film.”

Director Ashish Panda has helmed the project, which also features Anushkaa Luhar and Shaan Grover. The film’s music album includes contributions from Mithoon, Vishal Mishra, Sanju Rathod, Asees Kaur, Madhur Sharma, Geet Sagar, Mohammad Faiz, Javed Ali and Arjuna Harjai, among other artists.

Director Ashish Panda says, “We wanted to create a film that gives audiences a larger-than-life cinematic experience while keeping the emotions at its heart. The story has romance, heartbreak, action and several emotional layers, and we wanted every frame to reflect that scale. Gurmeet and Isha have put in a lot of sincerity and effort into their characters, and I’m really happy with how their journey has shaped up on screen. The trailer is just a glimpse of the world we have created, and there is a lot more waiting for audiences in the film.”

Produced by Aarti S and Debina Bonnerjee, and co-produced by Romanch Mehta and Aman Riyastee, Tum Mere Ho is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 23, 2026.