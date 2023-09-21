scorecardresearch
TV makes you ready for all platforms – OTT or films: Fahmaan Khan

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actor Fahmaan Khan feels that tv makes you work so hard that in a way it prepares you for all types of platforms. 

Fahmaan, who shot to fame with the show ‘Imlie’ has come a long way today.

The actor shared about working in television, how ‘Imlie’ changed his life and much more.

Talking about choosing television as his debut, he said, “The background I came from does not give you a chance to be spoiled for choice. You don’t have an opportunity to pick, rather you have to succumb to whatever comes your way. So I had no option but to work in television.”

The actor said: “Apart from this, I feel you learn a lot from doing television. It makes you ready for most of the platforms. A decent tv actor can flourish on ott as well as in films.”

Talking about how ‘Imlie’ changed his life, Fahmaan said: “I was not ready to play a parallel lead when Imlie was offered to me. So on the insistence of my manager I went to do the mock shoot. It was only after I met the makers of the show I was convinced to do the project and thankfully I did. The show has been a blessing for me. I have received so much love for that character. It took me off to another turn.”

On the workfront, the actor is currently seen in Colors TV Show ‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii’.

