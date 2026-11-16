Twinkle Khanna is known for her witty and unfiltered observations on topics making headlines. The actor-turned-writer has now shared an interesting take on Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s upcoming film Ramayana, drawing a comparison between the mythological king Ravana and some of the world’s most powerful tech billionaires. In her latest column for The Times of India, Twinkle described Ravana as the ‘original tech bro’ and mentioned names such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Jensen Huang while highlighting similarities between their public images and the legendary character.

Twinkle Khanna calls Ravana the ‘original tech bro’

In her column, Twinkle recalled Ranbir Kapoor’s earlier remark about Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster and Ravana’s Pushpak Viman. Ranbir, who plays Lord Ram in Ramayana, had said, “India invented a flying car 5,000 years ago.”

Taking a cue from the actor’s observation, Twinkle described Ravana as ‘the blueprint for the original tech bro’. She drew parallels between the mythological king and influential businessmen, referring to controversies surrounding their personal lives and alleged relationships.

Twinkle Khanna Takes A Dig At Tech Billionaires Through Ravana _Pic Courtesy Instagram

Twinkle also mentioned Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and reports surrounding his alleged affair with Alice Huang. She brought up Bill Gates and the scrutiny he faced following revelations about his alleged affairs. Through these references, the writer highlighted how powerful and successful individuals can sometimes struggle with personal decisions despite their professional achievements.

Twinkle Khanna Draws Parallels Between Ravana And Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jensen Huang: 'Failed To Master His Own Mind' 4

Twinkle says Ravana had the intelligence to conquer the world but failed to control his mind

Twinkle further explained that Ravana’s intelligence, wealth, power and access to remarkable technology made him comparable to some of today’s influential billionaires. However, she pointed out that his inability to control his own desires ultimately became his weakness.

In her column, she wrote, “Ravana was exceptionally learned, wealthy, powerful and had access to remarkable tech. He also believed that he was above the rules that governed others. Add the obsession with immortality, and the similarities between him and today’s tech billionaires are hard to ignore.”

She also added a humorous touch to her comparison, imagining how easily Ravana could fit into the modern technology industry. “All Ravana needs is a leather jacket, a device on each of his ten heads, a Silicon Valley HQ with his own podcast, and he would blend right in. Ravana had the intelligence and ability to master the world, but like so many powerful men, failed to master his own mind.”

More about Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana

Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Its music brings together Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The ambitious project has attracted considerable attention for its scale, casting and visual presentation, with the makers planning to present the epic across two instalments.