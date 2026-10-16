Imagine walking into a cinema to watch your favourite star, only to discover that two films featuring the same actor have released on the very same day. Which one would you choose? Would the decision depend on the story, the genre, the co stars or simply the curiosity to see the actor in a different role? It is an unusual situation for audiences, but Hindi cinema has witnessed such coincidences more than once.

Amitabh Bachchan experienced this twice. On 23 January 2004, Khakee and Aetbaar arrived in theatres on the same day. Three years later, on 25 May 2007, audiences had another such choice when Cheeni Kum and Shootout at Lokhandwala opened together. The latter pairing was particularly interesting because the two films belonged to distinctly different cinematic worlds, offering audiences contrasting reasons to watch the same actor.

Preity Zinta found herself in a similar situation on 10 August 2001, when Dil Chahta Hai and Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke released together. Both films featured the actress, but offered audiences different stories and viewing experiences.

On 9 June 2006, Suniel Shetty had two releases competing for attention, with Phir Hera Pheri and Chup Chup Ke arriving in cinemas on the same day. For viewers who enjoyed the actor’s comic side, it was an opportunity to see him in two different comedy films without having to wait for another release.

Sanjay Dutt faced a similar coincidence on 16 October 2009, when Blue and All the Best: Fun Begins reached theatres together. One was an action adventure, while the other was a comedy. The contrast between the films made the simultaneous release an interesting footnote in the actor’s career.

Taapsee Pannu’s turn came on 17 February 2017, when The Ghazi Attack and Running Shaadi opened on the same day. The films were markedly different in their themes and treatment, illustrating how an actor’s work can sometimes reach audiences through entirely separate cinematic experiences at the same time.

These instances raise an interesting question about audience behaviour. When two films featuring the same actor release together, does the star’s popularity help both films, or does the audience end up choosing one over the other? There is no automatic answer. A viewer drawn to a particular genre may choose one film, while another may be more interested in the story, the director or the wider cast.

From a film trade perspective, the coincidence is equally noteworthy. Release dates are influenced by production schedules, distribution arrangements, competition and the availability of screens. Two films featuring the same actor may have been completed at different times, only to find themselves sharing a release date. Their simultaneous arrival does not necessarily indicate a deliberate clash, nor does it automatically mean that one film will suffer because of the other.

There is also a distinction between an actor’s presence in two releases and two films genuinely competing for the same audience. The extent of that overlap depends on the films themselves, their positioning, their scale and the expectations surrounding them. Without examining their individual box office performances and audience profiles, it would be difficult to conclude that a same day release helped or hurt either film.

Perhaps the real interest lies in the unusual choice presented to moviegoers. Cinema audiences are accustomed to choosing between different stars and different films. Being asked to choose between two films featuring the same favourite actor is a slightly different proposition.

It may not always become a major box office talking point, and it need not signal a larger industry trend. Yet these instances offer a reminder that the theatrical release calendar can produce unexpected coincidences. Sometimes, a star’s films arrive one after another. On other occasions, they arrive together, leaving audiences to decide which story they want to experience first.