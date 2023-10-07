Udit Narayan offers 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant a duet in his concert

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Playback singer Udit Narayan, who is set to grace the stage of singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ 2023, extended an invitation to contestant Nishtha Sharma, to perform with him in his upcoming music concert.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges and Aditya Narayan as the host.

This weekend, music legends Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya will be seen as special guests on the ’90s Special’ episode.

Amidst impressive performances from all contestants, it’s Nishtha’s rendition of ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin’ that leaves everyone spellbound.

The song is the title track of the 1991 romantic drama ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin’, starring Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan. It was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The original track is sung by Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal.

Her voice captivated not only the judges but also the special guest, who was so impressed that he offered her a chance to perform in one of his upcoming concerts.

Talking about the performance, Udit said: “According to me, a song can take various forms, yet at its core, it remains a song. To truly honour a song, it’s crucial for a singer to interpret it correctly.”

“You sang exceptionally well today. I am so captivated by your voice that I would be delighted to hear you sing again, hence today, on this stage, I would like to request you to please join me to sing in one of my concerts,” he added.

While the show’s refreshing format and introduction of fresh talent have created a stir among the audience, viewers have been having a gala time watching the singing sensations put up some wonderful performances’ week after week.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs on Zee TV.

Apart from Hindi, Udit Narayan has sung in various languages such as Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Malayalam, Assamese, Bagheli and Maithili.

He got to sing with Mohammed Rafi in his Hindi playback debut in ‘Unees-Bees’ in 1980, and also with Kishore Kumar in the 1980s.

He made his mark in the 1988 film ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. His song ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ from the flick was one of the highlights of the film.

–IANS

sp/kvd