The full music album of Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, has been released ahead of the film’s October 23 theatrical release. The soundtrack features five tracks composed by Sachin Jigar, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The songs cover different musical styles, ranging from energetic beats to patriotic themes, offering listeners a glimpse into the film’s unusual comedy setting.

One of the prominent tracks is ‘Choozay’, featuring Emiway Bantai, which brings an energetic sound to the album. At the other end of the musical spectrum is ‘Jai Hind’, a patriotic number that adds a different mood to the collection. The soundtrack also includes ‘Chann’, featuring Arijit Singh, which has already attracted attention from listeners.

Chann and Choozay lead the conversation around Udta Teer

Among the five songs, ‘Chann’ has emerged as an early favourite among listeners, with many responding positively to Arijit Singh’s Punjabi musical style. Meanwhile, Emiway Bantai’s contribution to ‘Choozay’ gives the album a contemporary, high energy element.

Trade analyst Nishit Shaw also praised the soundtrack, highlighting its variety and suitability for the film’s tone. The album brings together contrasting musical styles rather than following a single mood, reflecting the comedy’s mix of unusual situations and chaotic developments.

The response to the music will be worth watching as the film approaches its release date, particularly as individual tracks begin reaching wider audiences.

Udta Teer moves to October 23 release date

The film’s release has been shifted to October 23, giving it a clearer window at the box office. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in a madcap comedy built around the story of a Pakistani spy who loses his memory and creates chaos on the Indian side.

The unusual premise provides the backdrop for the film’s comedy, while the newly released soundtrack introduces audiences to its musical identity.

With all five tracks now available, Udta Teer has added music to its promotional campaign ahead of its theatrical arrival. Whether the songs translate into stronger audience interest will become clearer as the October 23 release approaches.