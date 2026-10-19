Udta Teer denied censor clearance in Nepal

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Udta Teer has been denied permission for public exhibition in Nepal, days before its scheduled theatrical release on October 23. The decision, reported by multiple Nepalese news outlets, follows an examination of the film by Nepal’s Central Film Censor Board and a subsequent communication from the country’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology to its local distributor.

According to the reports, the ministry’s Audio Visual and Broadcasting Section informed National Cine Group Nepal Pvt Ltd that the film could not be granted permission for public screening under Section 8(3) of Nepal’s Motion Picture (Production, Exhibition and Distribution) Act, 2026 BS. The Central Film Censor Board reportedly examined the film on Ashwin 29, with the ministry’s communication dated Ashwin 30, according to the Nepalese reports. These dates correspond to October 16 and 17, 2026, respectively.

The decision comes at a crucial point in the film’s release campaign. Udta Teer, written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, was initially scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 9 before being postponed to October 23. The revised date was confirmed in earlier media reports. The Nepalese decision could therefore affect the film’s planned theatrical rollout in that territory.

Why has Nepal denied permission

The legal provision cited in the reports covers films considered detrimental to Nepal’s security, peace and law and order, relations with friendly countries, public interest or morality, among other specified grounds. Nepal’s official Central Board of Film Censor website also describes the board’s responsibility to examine films for material that could affect national security, relations with friendly countries and social harmony.

The film’s subject matter may provide context for the decision, but the precise scenes or dialogue cited by the authorities have not been independently established in the material reviewed for this report.

Udta Teer is a spy comedy featuring Ayushmann Khurrana as a Pakistani intelligence agent. The reported storyline centres on a covert mission, memory loss and an agent who finds himself at the India Pakistan border without remembering his identity. Sara Ali Khan also plays a leading role.

Some Nepalese media coverage has linked the decision to the film’s perceived anti Pakistan themes. However, that interpretation should be distinguished from the formal legal grounds cited in the ministry’s reported communication. The available reporting does not establish that the authorities publicly identified particular scenes or dialogue as the reason for withholding clearance.