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Udta Teer trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana becomes a Pakistani spy who thinks he is an Indian officer

Udta Teer trailer features Ayushmann Khurrana as a Pakistani spy with amnesia who believes he is an Indian officer, alongside Sara Ali Khan.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Udta Teer trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana becomes a Pakistani spy who thinks he is an Indian officer
Udta Teer Trailer_pic courtesy Youtube

The trailer of Udta Teer has been released, giving a first look at the action comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. Directed by debutant Akash A Kaushik, the film revolves around mistaken identity, amnesia and a spy mission that quickly turns into a series of unusual situations. Udta Teer is scheduled to release in theatres across India on October 9, 2026.

Ayushmann Khurrana plays Bilal, a Pakistani intelligence operative who loses his memory after a blast. When he wakes up, he believes that he is an officer working with India’s Counter Terrorism Squad, or CTS. Sara Ali Khan plays another CTS officer who works alongside Bilal without knowing his real identity. The trailer uses this central confusion to create the film’s comedy, as Bilal begins behaving like a strongly patriotic Indian officer while his handlers in Pakistan try to understand what has happened to him.

The trailer combines spy action with comedy and satire. It features action sequences involving trains, explosions and fights, while also using jokes that break the fourth wall. The story appears to play with familiar elements of spy films and turns the usual identity switch into the main source of humour.

Udta Teer also marks the return of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan after their appearance together in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film marks writer Akash A Kaushik’s first film as a director. Sachin Jigar have composed the music for the project.

The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

Udta Teer also brings Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment together again. Their earlier collaborations include Kill (2024), Gyaarah Gyaarah (2024) and The Lunchbox (2013).

The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain. With its story built around a Pakistani agent who believes he is an Indian officer, Udta Teer combines espionage, mistaken identity and comedy in a contemporary action setup. The film will arrive in theatres on October 9, 2026.

SourceDharma Productions
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