There is something wonderfully expressive about Hindi idioms. Take “udta teer lena”, for instance. It describes the curious habit of taking on trouble that could easily have been avoided. Why mind your own business when you can complicate your life instead?

Now imagine this expression in the world of espionage, where secret identities, covert missions and national loyalties leave little room for things going wrong. One unexpected turn, and a carefully planned operation can become a monumental headache!

That is where the title Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, finds its comic appeal. Spying is serious business, built around the assumption that everyone knows exactly who they are, what they are doing and which side they are on. But what happens when circumstances refuse to cooperate and the business of outsmarting the enemy threatens to become a case of being outsmarted by one’s own predicament?

The title hints at precisely this sort of delicious irony. In a spy comedy, trouble rarely stays confined to the person who creates it. One wrong turn can send carefully laid plans haywire, leaving those who thought they were in control wondering how things went so spectacularly off course.

And that is the fun of Udta Teer. The title promises a playful take on the complications that arise when espionage refuses to follow the rulebook. After all, when secret identities and national loyalties enter the picture, even the most carefully aimed arrow can end up causing trouble where it was least expected.

Sometimes, the smartest move is simply to let that arrow fly past!