scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ulka Gupta to bring in 'carefree essence, dash of arrogance' to 'Dhruv Tara' with her role

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actress Ulka Gupta, who is set to enter the television show ‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’, has shared about the dimensions of her character in the show.

Ulka will be seen portraying the role of Shyam Mohini, whom she describes as carefree and arrogant.

The actress said that both these qualities of her character will render a new hue to the show and its narrative.

As the story unfolds, the upcoming episodes will also see Manish Khanna taking on the role of Vikramjit, who aims to take over the kingdom of Vallabhgarh with the help of Senapati Samrat (Vineet Chaudhury).

Talking about her part, Ulka shared: “For me, stepping into Shyam Mohini’s shoes in ‘Dhruv Tara’ is an amazing chance. My character Shyam Mohini’s carefree essence and a dash of arrogance will paint a fresh stroke in the show’s canvas. Be prepared for a riveting journey packed with feelings and unexpected moments. Shyam Mohini is all set to take you on an enthralling ride that’ll surely keep you glued.”

Manish, who will take up the role of Vikramjit, expressed: “Being a part of ‘Dhruv Tara’ as Vikramjit is truly remarkable. Vikramjit, the ruler of Vikramgarh, is determined to conquer Vallabhgarh alongside Senapati’s aid. His intentions introduce a new layer of intrigue to the tale. Hold tight for an exhilarating escapade filled with power play, concealed truths, and turns that’ll leave you at the edge of your seat.”

‘Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

–IANS

aa/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shekhar Ravjiani Strikes Gold again with’Kasam Se’ – The Love Anthem of the Year!
This May Also Interest You
News

Shekhar Ravjiani Strikes Gold again with’Kasam Se’ – The Love Anthem of the Year!

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC beat Hyderabad FC 3-1, move to the top of Group E

Technology

Indian startup workers get average salary hike of 8 to 12% in 2022-23: Report

Sports

Hockey India announces special coaching camp for sub-junior teams; appoints Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal as chief coaches (Ld)

News

Akshay Kumar releases new clip of his character ahead of 'OMG 2' release

Technology

Amazon says digitised 62 lakh MSMEs, created over 13 lakh jobs in India to date

Technology

Ola Electric registers whopping Rs 784cr loss in FY22

News

Sonu Sood helps man from Bihar to clear debts

News

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals how he ‘activated’ his ‘feminine’ energy for ‘Dream Girl 2’

Health & Lifestyle

People with low levels of Vitamin K have less healthy lungs: Study

Technology

AI-based automated microscope successfully detects malaria in travellers

Health & Lifestyle

India committed to eliminating lymphatic filariasis by 2027: Mandaviya

Sports

Bayern Munich agree deal with Tottenham for England striker Harry Kane: Report

News

Seerat Kapoor, Sharwanand to reunite for Sriram Aditya's untitled rom-com

Lyrics

Dream Girl 2 – Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 Song Lyrics starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday

News

Abhishek Bachchan: For me, my maa, paa are my support system

News

Ayushmann Khurrana on ‘Dream Girl 2’: ‘It’s too difficult to play a woman’

Sports

ISL has played a huge part in helping Indian national football team take giant leap, says Rohit Sharma

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US