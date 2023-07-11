scorecardresearch
Unlike Bond girls, no 'M:I’ woman is ever seen in a bikini: Vanessa Kirby

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 11 (IANS) Vanessa Kirby, who will be seen in Tom Cruise’s upcoming action-thriller movie ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’, after featuring in the 2018 film ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’, has said that no actress in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise will be seen wearing a bikini.

According to FemaleFirst, the 35-year-old star has said that times have changed since the days of Bond girls who would often be seen donning various styles of bikini in the spy-thriller franchise films.

However, speaking of her own role or those of her fellow co-stars such as Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, and Pom Klementieff in ‘M:I 7’, audiences will “barely even see a wrist” of theirs in the movie, let alone a bikini.

As reported by FemaleFirst, while speaking to ITV’s ‘Lorraine’, the actress said: “The best journey of movies is when you have this really immersive, intense experience as a family, and obviously I’ve been in the last one, so being together again is lovely.”

She added: “There’s some great women in this. Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Pom Klementieff, we’ve really bonded as a sisterhood. They are just so fierce. I don’t think you barely even see a wrist of ours, let alone a bikini. We’d never be in a bikini in these movies.”

Tom Cruise’s stunt-work in ‘Dead Reckoning Part One’ is one of the movie’s biggest highlights, and it has left both audiences and even the cast and crew in awe, with some having earlier said that due to the actor’s insistence on doing all the dangerous stunts on his own, they fear that he will either be grievously injured or even die.

Speaking of the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star’s stunt work in the movie, Vanessa said that Tom filmed the sequence eight times in one day, and it left the crew “shaking” because they were scared something might go wrong.

She said: “It’s nuts, and he did it eight times in one day. We were watching him do it, and the crew was shaking. Because they were so nervous. We were seeing Tom fly off a cliff. We were all more fearful than he was. He was so calm, so present. He just loves it. He’s always outdoing himself, and that’s the pleasure.”

Vanessa added that Tom has been filming an even scarier stunt ahead of ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’, which is up for release in June 2024.

She added: “He already has (outdone himself). They’ve been filming a plane sequence in Africa, and it’s already gone beyond this one even.”

‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’ will hit theatres on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

–IANS

anv/arm

