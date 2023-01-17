scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Urvashi Dholakia gets candid about playing bold, powerful character in 'Avaidh'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Dholakia, of “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” fame, will be seen playing an intriguing character of a powerful businesswoman who sexually exploits her employee in the ‘Me Too’ episode of the web series “Avaidh”.

The series comprises eight different short stories based on a common theme of illicit relationships.

Urvashi is seen as Ketki, who sexually exploits her employee, Vicky.

Under the influence of his colleague, Vicky takes an extreme step.

Urvashi says: “I am really excited to be a part of this interesting project. I was thrilled when I heard the script, and one does not get the chance every day to play with a complex and multi-layered character. Ketki is a powerful, influential, bold woman who knows how to get things done and I think that’s what makes her so fascinating.

“The actress, who rose to fame with her negative role of Komolika in the popular TV show “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and was also seen in “Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii”, “Kahiin To Hoga”, among others, further spoke about the intriguing plot of the show.

“The climax of the story is something that needs to be seen to believe and it will surely leave an impact on the viewers. The best thing is the entire web series would be in a quick snackable format and I just can’t wait for the audience to watch this series,” she added.

–IANS

ila/aa/vd

Previous article
'BB16': Tina walks out after Shalin says he is no more interested in them
Next article
'MasterChef India': 'Food Pyramid Challenge' comes as shock to contestants
This May Also Interest You
News

'MasterChef India': 'Food Pyramid Challenge' comes as shock to contestants

News

'MasterChef India': 'Food Pyramid Challenge' comes as shock to contestants

News

'BB16': Tina walks out after Shalin says he is no more interested in them

Technology

Global chip revenue reaches $602 bn last year: Report

News

5 days ahead of release, 'Pathaan' advance bookings open on Jan 20

Technology

Brand will be 'all-electric' in future, says Harley-Davidson CEO

News

Akashdeep Sabir says 'Main Monica' is 'different from the clutter'

News

Akashdeep Sabir says 'Main Monica' is 'different from the clutter'

News

Shweta Tripathi Sharma reveals why she uses 'battatawada' as social media handle

News

Shweta Tripathi Sharma reveals why she uses 'battatawada' as social media handle

News

'My TV journey is about hard work not hardships,' says Kajal Chauhan

Technology

Google Pixel Fold may feature 7.67-inch interior screen

Sports

Ministry of IT creating one consolidated view on skill games for all ministries, states

Sports

My father said 'Test has the real challenges': Ishan Kishan recalls moment of his maiden Test call-up

Sports

We should not put too much pressure on Suryakumar, says Yusuf Pathan

Sports

Aus Open: Andy Murray holds off Matteo Berrettini in five-set thriller

News

NTR Jr chills with Team India cricketers, wishes them good luck

News

Margot Robbie risks wardrobe malfunction at 'Babylon' Sydney premiere

Technology

Goldman Sachs lays off 3,000 staff after calling them for '7.30 a.m. business meetings'

Sports

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of 3-match ODI series vs NZ

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US