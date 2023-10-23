scorecardresearch
Ustad Amjad Ali Khan to perform with sons Amaan, Ayaan in Mumbai on Oct 26

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) The Indian Sarod Grand Master, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will be performing with his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash at a concert in Mumbai on October 26.

The concert is a celebration of the legacy and artistry that has been passed down through generations, a true testament to the enduring magic of classical music.

They will take the stageon October 26 at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA.

The event is being organised bythe Kala Ghoda Association, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahlaya, and the National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA).

The concert is an homage to this rich legacy, a sonic tribute to the vibrant heritage that defines the precinct.

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, organised annually by the Kala Ghoda Association (KGA), stands as Asia’s largest multi-disciplinary street art festival.

Its primary purpose is to raise funds for crucial restoration projects and the maintenance and preservation of the Kala Ghoda area — a cherished cultural hub in south Mumbai.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk
