Vaani on 'Sarvagunn Sampanna', 'Mandala Murders': These two projects give me space to experiment with genres

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor will now be seen in two diversely different projects ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’ and OTT show ‘Mandala Murders’.

She says it will give her the space to experiment with two very “different interesting genres”.

Vaani says, “There are two back-to-back acting pieces that I’m headlining – Sarvagunn Sampanna and Mandala Murders. My attempt in films has been to always showcase diversity in performances first. These two projects give me the space to experiment with two very different interesting genres.”

She adds, “It’s at the end a leap, one being a thriller which allows room for action and the other being a complete light drama/slice of life movie in a small time frame. I’m hugely excited and looking forward to these films being presented soon.”

“Also grateful to be working with good talents behind the camera that help me find a better footing for my performance.”

–IANS

dc/svn

Entertainment Today

