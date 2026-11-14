Varun Dhawan to headline YRF’s first horror film, Abhay Pannu takes charge as director

Yash Raj Films is set to explore a new genre with its first horror film, headlined by Varun Dhawan. The production house has announced that the yet untitled film will arrive in cinemas worldwide on March 31, 2028. The project will be directed by Abhay Pannu, who is known for his work on the series Rocket Boys.

The announcement marks a new move for YRF, which has produced films across genres such as romance, action, drama and comedy over the years. With this project, the production house is now stepping into horror. While the makers have confirmed the lead actor, director and release date, details about the film’s story and other cast members are being kept secret.

Varun Dhawan reunites with YRF

Varun Dhawan will lead the upcoming horror film, marking his second project with Yash Raj Films. His earlier collaboration with the production house was Sui Dhaaga, in which he starred alongside Anushka Sharma.

The actor has worked across several genres during his career, including comedy, romance, action and drama. His new project will see him take on a horror story for the first time under the YRF banner. However, the makers have not shared details about his character or the kind of horror the film will explore.

VARUN DHAWAN TO HEADLINE YASH RAJ FILMS’ FIRST-EVER HORROR FILM… #YashRajFilms announces its first-ever horror film, starring #VarunDhawan in the lead role and directed by #AbhayPannu.Developed under the guidance of #AdityaChopra and produced by #AkshayeWidhani, the film is slated to arrive in cinemas worldwide on 31 March 2028.#YRF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2026

Abhay Pannu makes his big-screen directorial debut

The film will be directed by Abhay Pannu, who previously worked on the popular series Rocket Boys. The project marks his big-screen directorial debut.

It will be produced by Aditya Chopra and Akshaye Widhani. Production is expected to begin later this year or in early 2027. The makers have not yet revealed the complete cast or further details about the film.

YRF explores a new genre

Yash Raj Films has largely been associated with romantic dramas, action entertainers and family-oriented films. Its decision to enter the horror space marks a change in its production plans.

With Varun Dhawan in the lead and Abhay Pannu directing, the film is among the production house’s upcoming projects to watch out for. The worldwide theatrical release has been scheduled for March 31, 2028, while more information about the story and supporting cast is expected to be announced later.