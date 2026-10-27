Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are coming together again for Obsession Hindi Version, but not for the much expected sequel to Bhediya. The actors, who previously worked together in Dilwale (2015) and Bhediya (2022), are lending their voices to the Hindi version of Hollywood horror film Obsession. The announcement comes after the duo and director Amar Kaushik teased a new collaboration, leading fans to speculate that Bhediya 2 was on the way.

The Hindi version of Obsession will premiere on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar on October 30. The film will be available in both English and Hindi, with the streaming platform bringing its uncut version to Indian audiences for the first time. Directed by Curry Barker, the horror film stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in the lead roles.

Kriti Sanon talks about Obsession Hindi Version

The Hindi adaptation will allow viewers to experience the characters through the voices of two popular Bollywood actors, while the original English performances will remain available. For Kriti, the project marks her first experience of lending her voice to another actor’s performance.

Talking about the film, Kriti said, “I absolutely loved the film and the performances in Obsession. It’s such a gripping, quirky & twisted story. I’ve never explored a character this edgy before, which made the experience even more exciting & challenging. This is also the first time I’ve lent my voice to another actor’s performance, and I couldn’t have asked for a more exciting film to make that debut with! I had a lot of fun voicing for it and I can’t wait for the audiences to experience the film in Hindi,”

Why Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were chosen for Obsession Hindi Version

Alok Jain, Head of Hindi and English Entertainment Business across streaming, television and studios at JioStar, said the Hindi version was part of the platform’s effort to make international films accessible to a wider audience.

He said, “Great stories have the power to resonate with audiences, far beyond the languages they are told in or the geographies they belong to. At JioHotstar, we firmly believe in this power of storytelling and are committed to giving impactful content the right platform and scale. We are very excited to bring the uncut version of Obsession through The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar to our Hindi-speaking viewers. Offering this globally acclaimed film in Hindi as well as English is another step in our journey to ensure languages do not limit access to great stories, helping it reach audiences across the country.”

Explaining the casting, Alok said, “Kriti and Varun bring a strong cross-generational appeal to the table. They have established themselves as versatile actors across genres. Their familiarity in the horror genre, combined with their ability to bring the right emotion and nuance to their characters, makes them a great fit for the Hindi version. We are excited to bring Obsession to Hindi-speaking audiences in voices that they know and connect with, only on JioHotstar.”

What is Obsession about?

The film follows Bear Bailey (Michael Johnston), a shy music store employee who has feelings for his co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette). While Nikki is outgoing and confident, Bear struggles to express his feelings. His life changes when he visits a crystal shop and discovers a mysterious toy called the One Wish Willow.

The shop’s cashier warns him that people who have purchased the toy have not been happy with the results. Bear ignores the warning, snaps the willow and wishes for Nikki to love him more than anything in the world.

His wish appears to work at first. Nikki falls for him and begins spending much of her time with him. However, her affection soon becomes extreme, turning the relationship into something frightening. As her behaviour grows violent and unpredictable, Bear realises that his wish may have been a terrible mistake. He must find a way to reverse it before things get worse.

Obsession’s reported box office performance

The film’s reported box office earnings have drawn attention because of its modest production budget. According to the figures provided, Obsession was made on a reported budget of $750,000, approximately ₹7.5 crore, and earned over a reported $522 million worldwide. This includes $263 million from the domestic market and $253 million from international territories.

The film’s reported earnings have made it a talking point for its profitability and brought director Curry Barker greater attention in Hollywood. The Obsession Hindi versions with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will release on JioHotstar from October 30.