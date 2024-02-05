HomeBollywoodNews

Varun Dhawan’s action entertainer ‘Baby John’ to release on this date

The makers of #VD18 have finally released the first look and the title of the Varun Dhawan-starrer, which has been christened 'Baby John'

By Agency News Desk
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan_pic courtesy news agency

The makers of #VD18 have finally released the first look and the title of the Varun Dhawan-starrer, which has been christened ‘Baby John’, which will hit the theatres on May 31. The makers announced the title, first glimpse and the big release date of the film.

The thrilling title announcement reveals an intriguing peek into the film, now titled ‘Baby John’ directed by A Kaleeswaran.

The action entertainer is set to captivate cine-goers with its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and high-octane stunt sequences.

The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh and also features Wamiqa Gabbi, who is making her silver screen debut.

It also includes Jacky Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in the action entertainer. ‘Baby John’ is an S Thaman musical.

Jio Studios Presents, ‘Baby John’ in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios Production, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

Previous article
What sets Maya Erskine starrer ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ apart from Brangelina’s 2005 film
Next article
Kill me, crucify me, but save someone, says Poonam Pandey in her defence
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US