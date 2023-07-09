scorecardresearch
Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer talks about war in love with sprinkle of history

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, July 9 (IANS) It was a grand affair when the trailer of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ was unveiled at the Dubai’s iconic floating ship Queen Elizabeth 2 on Sunday.

With laughter, romance and drama the over a two minute long trailer shows a well-rounded story about war between a couple in love.

“The way we look at life or relationships. Everything is governed by your values of life partly moral and immoral. Our values have changed in the last 10 years. Bawaal is all about life and life changes,” said director Nitesh Tiwari at the event.

The trailer begins with Varun, playing Ajju bhaiya, a history teacher who falls in love with a chirpy girl named Nisha essayed by Janhvi.

His entry is marked with the whistle worthy dialogue: “Mahaul aesa banao ki logon ko mahaul yaad rahe”.

The trailer slowly pans to a date between the two characters and they are seen doing a rapid fire with each other.

Varun says Virat Kohli, Jahnvi replies with Rahul Dravid. The actor then says Ferrari to which Janhvi says scooty.

Then Varun says “Humaare beech main kuch common nahi hai.”

“Kuch common hona zaroori hai?,” Jahnvi’s character replies.

The trailer then shows glimpses of their marriage and Varun wanting to take his wife to a honeymoon to Europe.

However, the marriage goes wrong and Varun is heard saying: “Life partner mili tumhare jaise defected piece.”

The trailer has shown glimpses of concentration camps and World War 2.

Amid the argument in the trailer between the newly married couple, Janhvi is seen saying: “Hum sab bhi thode Hitler jaise hai, jo humaare paas hai woh nahi chahiye but doosro ke paas hai woh achi lagti hai.”

On working with Nitesh, Varun said: “It was in my bucket list to work with Nitesh Tiwari. I always asked him if I can come and see you. And after 6-7 months he called…. I loved this… because my character has an arc. This film will teach a lot of people. This film is important because it is closest to the truth of life”.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, ‘Bawaal’ will have its global premiere on Prime Video on July 21.

–IANS

dc/aa

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
