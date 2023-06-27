scorecardresearch
Varun Kasturia says, he calls Shweta Tiwari 'maa' in real life

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actor Varun Kasturia has talked about the bond he shares with his on-screen mother-in-law Shweta Tiwari.

Varun said: “Working with the entire cast was a blend of fun, learning, and unforgettable experiences. But amid them all, there’s one person who holds a special place in my heart, my on-screen Maa, Shweta Tiwari Ma’am.

“At first, I was unsure about what it would be like to work with her. However, as time went by, I realised why she is so respected in the industry. Her dedication and perfection in every scene, her love, warmth, and support for everyone involved, and her unwavering commitment to hard work are truly admirable,” he said.

The actor said: “These qualities are not something one can learn; they are a reflection of who she is as a person. I’m proud to say that I aspire to embody these traits someday.”

He called the actress remarkable.

“Not only on screen, but even in real life, I receive motherly warmth from her. Our bond grew so strong that I started calling her Maa off-screen as well. Just like a mother, she always looks out for me and ensures that no one mistreats me.”

Talking about his best memory with the actress, Varun recalls: “There is one scene that will forever be etched in my memory –the first scene I shared with her. It was a comedy scene, and I was nervous. Shweta Ma’am had doubts about whether I, as a newcomer, could deliver.

“All eyes were on me. However, to everyone’s surprise, the scene turned out to be a riot of laughter. The entire set burst into laughter. The next day, Shweta Ma’am expressed her happiness towards my scene. Her praise meant the world to me,” he added.

–IANS

–IANS

