Varun Sharma exits Naam – To Live Is War, makers reveal reason behind his departure

Actor Varun Sharma will no longer be part of the upcoming action thriller Naam – To Live Is War. The actor and the film’s makers have mutually decided to end their association after facing difficulties in managing his existing professional commitments and the project’s shooting schedule. Both sides confirmed the development through a statement, explaining that the decision was taken after discussions and was based entirely on scheduling concerns.

Why did Varun Sharma exit Naam – To Live Is War?

According to the statement, Varun and the production team were initially looking forward to working together. However, accommodating the film within the actor’s current work calendar became difficult, leading both parties to reconsider their collaboration.

Addressing the development, the statement read, “We were genuinely looking forward to this collaboration and exploring the opportunity to work together. However, given the existing professional commitments and scheduling considerations, we felt it was best to take a considered and practical decision at this stage,”

The makers clarified that the decision was mutual and was taken after considering the professional commitments of everyone involved. No creative differences or disagreements have been cited as reasons for Varun’s departure.

Varun Sharma and makers remain open to future collaboration

Although the actor will not be associated with the film at present, both sides have expressed interest in working together when their schedules allow.

“While things may not align this time, we hope to find an opportunity to collaborate in the future when circumstances are more conducive,” the statement added.

Varun also extended his wishes to the production team, saying, “We wish the entire team the very best and hope the film receives immense love and success.”

Who will replace Varun Sharma in Naam – To Live Is War?

Varun was previously announced as part of the upcoming action thriller. Following his exit, attention has shifted to whether the makers will bring another actor on board.

As of now, no replacement has been officially announced. Further updates regarding the film’s cast, production schedule and theatrical release are also awaited.

For now, the project is expected to move forward despite the casting change. Both Varun and the makers have maintained that the decision was professional and mutual, leaving the possibility of another collaboration open in the future.