scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Veera Raja Veera' from 'PS: 2' weaves magic of Rahman with Gulzar's words

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) The song ‘Veera Raja Veera’ — the second to be released from the Mani Ratnam spectacle ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’ — was shared by the film’s makers on Saturday.

Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman has composed the track, picturised on Karthi, Trisha and Shobita Dhulipala against the backdrop of warships sailing across the high seas. It is based on a traditional Shiva Stuti in Raag Adaana of the Dagarvani tradition of Dhrupad.

The track features a melodious use of the tabla and veena, both instruments complementing the ‘murkiyaan’ in the melodious voices of Kavita Krishnamurti, Shreya Ghoshal and Arman Dehlvi.

The Hindi lyrics for the song have been penned by Gulzar, who has earlier delivered knockout albums with Rahman for ‘Guru’, ‘Dil Se..’ and ‘Saathiya’, among other such notable films.

‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’, which is sequel of ‘PS-1’, 2022’s highest-grossing Tamil film, has been helmed by the National Award-winning maker of classic hits, Mani Ratnam.

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s timeless Tamil novel, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, the film will be released in cinemas worldwide on April 28 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

–IANS

aa/srb

Previous article
IPL 2023: Win over CSK showed Gujarat Titans are capable of defending their title, says Manjrekar
Next article
Kerala reports 1,801 new Covid cases; health minister calls for caution
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Kerala reports 1,801 new Covid cases; health minister calls for caution

Sports

IPL 2023: Win over CSK showed Gujarat Titans are capable of defending their title, says Manjrekar

Sports

U-21 Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, SAI Bal and others register win

Sports

Top seeds win their matches in All-India Fide-rated chess event in Mumbai

Sports

IPL 2023: Openers, bowlers help Rajasthan Royals crush Delhi Capitals by 57 runs (ld)

Sports

Orleans Masters: Priyanshu Rajawat marches to his maiden BWF Super 300 final

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahane comes in as Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to field against Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: Boult, Chahal claim three wickets each as Rajasthan thrash Delhi by 57 runs

News

Akshay Oberoi takes son Avyaan out for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' outing

News

Cheering fans throng Allu Arjun's home on b'day, 'Pushpa' star waves at them

News

Shakira takes her kids on hols before moving to Miami after split with Pique

News

James Gunn hints at possible Marvel and DC crossover

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran stuns with his transformation in 'Aadujeevitham'

News

Melody Thornton wants a man who's 'ambitious, has direction, and some money'

News

Zeenat Aman says there's only one diva in her house & it's not her

Health & Lifestyle

Antibody that blocks Omicron, other Covid variants identified

Sports

IPL 2023: Will have to bowl well to defend 199 on a really good batting wicket, says Jos Buttler

Sports

3rd T20I: Seifert does it again as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, win series 2-1

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US