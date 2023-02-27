scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Vh1 Supersonic: Nigerian singing sensation CKay feels he is 'Indian'

By News Bureau

<br>CKay, whose international hit single ‘Love Nwantiti’, also known as ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ahh)’ became an instant chartbuster, was headlining on the final day of the music festival, which concluded on Sunday night.

Talking to IANS about his maiden trip to India and his performance, CKay said: "It’s been crazy. It’s my first time in India. It’s been exciting. The energy is crazy with the love from the people. It’s almost as if I am Indian but I am not. So, I really appreciate the energy, the vibe was great and I am happy to be here.

The 27-year-old singer also enjoyed some Indian food during his stay.

"Right now my favourite is… I love the biryani rice and chicken. That’s what I have been eating since I got here. It’s amazing."

When ‘Love Nwantiti’ dropped in 2019, it slowly crept into social media making it a banger track, making CKay reach out globally to fans.

The musician, who enjoys over a whopping one million followers on Instagram, finds it amazing how social media helps music reach out on global levels.

"I think it’s like a modern day miracle because if you think back in the day, the way the music travelled was very traditional and very slow through radio and TV. It would probably take years for music to travel from say US to Japan that’s like all the way to the east or like Nigeria to the US," he said.

CKay, whose real name is Chukwuka Ekweani, said: "But right now because of social media you can have a song become global in just a month and I think that’s amazing. Personally, I am testament to that and yeah it’s literally people just listening to music from their phone and like the song."

"I think that’s amazing and at the end of the day, they are fans. So love to the fans too."

Does he believe that music has no boundaries?

"Absolutely, I am here in India for the first time. It was a crazy show and that says a lot."

<br> –IANS<br>dc/kvd

Previous article
Google achieves quantum error correction milestone: Sundar Pichai
Next article
Asim Riaz slams ‘Bigg Boss 13’ makers for not letting him win, fans react
This May Also Interest You
News

Anurag Thakur meets Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna; discusses Indian film industry

News

Vishal Bhardwaj adapts Agatha Christie's 'The Sittaford Mystery' for OTT

News

Asim Riaz slams ‘Bigg Boss 13’ makers for not letting him win, fans react

Technology

Google achieves quantum error correction milestone: Sundar Pichai

News

Gul Khan spills the beans on Zayn's new look in 'Aashiqana 3'

News

Asim Riaz talks about Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise says he came in his dreams

News

Arijit Singh's 'Tera Hua' from 'Bad Boy' exudes a mushy feel

Sports

'Mum felt very touched': Cummins responds to Barmy Army's tribute to his ill mother

Technology

Microsoft introduces next-gen hybrid cloud platform

Technology

Samsung to showcase its latest smartphones, laptops at MWC 2023

Technology

Fraudsters hit LinkedIn with recruitment scam wave amid tech layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Bird flu risk to humans in Cambodia remains low: WHO

News

'Everything Everywhere All At Once', 'The White Lotus' sweep SAG Awards

Sports

La Liga: Barca waste chance to move 10 clear as none of top four win in Spain

Sports

Qualifiers go first as WTT Star Contender Goa gets all set to start

Technology

Twitter lays off its product manager Esther Crawford

Sports

Maignan, Ibra return, Milan conquer Atalanta in Serie A

Sports

Rest of India squad for Irani Cup announced, Mayank to lead, Sarfaraz injured

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern recapture top spot with win over Union

Sports

Norrie beats Alcaraz to clinch Rio Open title

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US