Vicky Kaushal says becoming a father has changed the way he looks at everyday life. The actor, who welcomed son Vihaan with Katrina Kaif in November 2025, recently spoke about his experience of parenthood in a conversation shared on the YouTube channel of Harit Zaveri Jewellers. Describing the experience as “magical”, Vicky explained that the changes he has felt since becoming a parent are difficult to put into words. “You can’t quantify change in a sense of how and what has changed, but I can tell you this it is just such a magical experience, it’s a magical feeling that I don’t know if there will be enough words to really if U can explain the detail of how you actually feel,” Vicky said.

He also spoke about the small moments that have become special to him, including his son’s first cry, giggles and changing expressions. “Every day, every little moment when your child giggles, their first cry and their first new expression and their first new gesture… It’s just amazing to see that, experience that,” he said. Vicky added that fatherhood has brought him a sense of satisfaction that he had not expected to experience so often. “They say that humans never feel satisfied but I feel that in the last 10 months, I have lived so many moments where I have felt that this is it, this is complete, I don’t want anything more, and I have felt that,” he said.

Vicky also shared how seeing Katrina and their son happy together can make an ordinary moment feel especially meaningful. “To just see your wife’s happiness in that moment and your child giggling, and you in that moment… You just feel that if you could pause this, you could just live this more… It’s just amazing,” he said. He believes becoming a parent has made him more sensitive to others and more aware of his responsibilities. “And I think it makes you incredibly sensitive as a human being. Also, at the same time, it makes you incredibly responsible as a human being, that now you have to practice what you preach,” he added.

Vicky said children learn a great deal by watching the people around them, which has encouraged him to pay closer attention to his own actions. “Your child’s first learning is going to be subconsciously what he sees at home, and he is going to be taking all those things in,” he said. He added, “I have never started monitoring myself so much as in the last 10 months that I have monitored myself. You have to be the way so that your child can learn something from you.

That has been my biggest learning,” he said. Katrina and Vicky were recently seen at the Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations, after which Katrina faced online trolling over her appearance. Neither actor publicly responded to the comments. Salman Khan later addressed the criticism on Bigg Boss, saying, “Who do you want to troll, and why do you want to troll somebody who got pregnant? Everyone puts on weight after pregnancy. When she resumes filming, she will get back in shape. She wants to spend time with her family.”