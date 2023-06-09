scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Vicky, Sara-starrer 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' collects Rs 37.4 cr in first week

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s latest release ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ has minted Rs 37.4 crore in its first week.

The movie, directed by Laxman Utekar saw a descent opening with Rs 5.49 crore, on its day 1 on June 2.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke closes Week 1 on an impressive note. Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr, Wed 3.51 cr, Thu 3.24 cr. Total: a, 37.35 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

According to Adarsh the film should dominate in Week 2, till Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ hits the big screen on June 16.

Adarsh said: “The weekend biz should again witness an upward trend, hopefully it should breach the 50 cr mark by Sunday night. The numbers of #ZHZB are sure to instil hope and confidence in makers of *mid-range films* to think theatrical, instead of opting for direct-to-digital route.”

Starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, the film revolves around Kapil and Somya, a happily married couple from Indore who live in a joint family and decide to get a divorce one fine day. Things don’t go as planned as their family gets to know of it, and thus begins a comedy of errors.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Selena Gomez shouts 'I'm single' while watching football game
This May Also Interest You
News

Selena Gomez shouts 'I'm single' while watching football game

News

'It's at 30 when real adulting hits you,' says Tamannaah Bhatia

Sports

Champions League Final: Riding on top form, Man City, Inter chase European glory

News

'Geejaga Hakki' from Coke Studio is inspired by tales of king Harishchandra

Sports

Have six Tests coming up soon, Boult may be available for some, says NZ coach Stead

News

Sunny Deol meets his 'loving fans' in national capital to promote 'Gadar 2'

Sports

WTC Final: Would have picked Ashwin for his batting, let alone his bowling, says Steve Waugh

Technology

Samsung's One UI 5 beta lets users quickly transfer Galaxy watch to new phone

News

Ryan Reynolds, Kenneth Branagh to team up for action adventure film 'Mayday'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sonnalli Seyggal, husband Ashesh Sajnani have a star-studded reception

News

Vidyut on his death-defying stunts: 'It scares me but that's the first part'

Technology

Google testing cinematic image creator in Photos: Report

News

Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta in a new music video titled ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan confirms her father to get married again

Technology

Brightest gamma-ray burst powered likely by unique jet structure: NASA

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan sizzles in a black gown; Fans call her timeless beauty

News

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 teaser released

News

When Kavita Kaushik was mistaken for a real police officer

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US