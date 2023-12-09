Saturday, December 9, 2023
Advertisement
BollywoodNews

Vicky wishes Katrina on 2nd anniv: ‘In-flight & in-life entertainment’

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released film ‘Sam Bahadur’, is celebrating his second wedding anniversary with his wife Katrina Kaif.

The actor on Saturday took to his Instagram to share a video of his wife as he said that being in her company guarantees him entertainment.

Advertisement

Sharing a video of Katrina from one of their flights, Vicky wrote in the caption, “In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful… keep it coming”.

In the video, Katrina can be seen boxing as her husband looks totally entertained by her antics.

- Advertisement -

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel with friends and family in attendance on December 9, 2021.

The ‘Sangeet’ Night’ was held on December 8, Gurdas Maan, Hardy Sandhu, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Manj Musik performed at the ‘Sangeet’ ceremony of the high profile wedding.

- Advertisement -

Vicky’s younger brother, Sunny Kaushal also wished his brother and sister-in-law.

Taking to his Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Happy 2nd to Paaji and Parjaiji. May you guys always keep dancing to each other’s tunes @vickykaushal09 @katrinakaif Love you guys (sic).”

–IANS

aa/prw

Advertisement
Previous article
WPL Auction: Wonderful to see players like Kashvee, Vrinda achieving so much value from franchises, says Saba Karim
Next article
Young players will find their feet very quickly against India, says Aiden Markram
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement