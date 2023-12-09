Vicky wishes Katrina on 2nd anniv: ‘In-flight & in-life entertainment’

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released film ‘Sam Bahadur’, is celebrating his second wedding anniversary with his wife Katrina Kaif.

The actor on Saturday took to his Instagram to share a video of his wife as he said that being in her company guarantees him entertainment.

Sharing a video of Katrina from one of their flights, Vicky wrote in the caption, “In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful… keep it coming”.

In the video, Katrina can be seen boxing as her husband looks totally entertained by her antics.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel with friends and family in attendance on December 9, 2021.

The ‘Sangeet’ Night’ was held on December 8, Gurdas Maan, Hardy Sandhu, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Manj Musik performed at the ‘Sangeet’ ceremony of the high profile wedding.

Vicky’s younger brother, Sunny Kaushal also wished his brother and sister-in-law.

Taking to his Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Happy 2nd to Paaji and Parjaiji. May you guys always keep dancing to each other’s tunes @vickykaushal09 @katrinakaif Love you guys (sic).”

