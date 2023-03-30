scorecardresearch
Victory Venkatesh, Nawaz movie 'Saindhav' to hit screens on Dec 23

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, March 30 (IANS) Tollywood star ‘Victory’ Venkatesh’s 75th film ‘Saindhav’, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is progressing at a fast pace.

Bollywood’s versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making his Tollywood debut with the movie that will feature several prominent stars. The pan-India movie, which will also be released in Hindi, is being shot in Hyderabad.

Though it is still in the initial stages of production, the makers have announced the release date. ‘Saindhav’ will be released worldwide on December 22, in time for the long Christmas weekend. December 25 this year falls on a Monday.

The makers had earlier released the title poster and a glimpse of the movie where Venkatesh appeared in an intense avatar. Venkatesh can be seen sitting on top of a container with a machine gun in his hand. We can also see some explosives on the container.

Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, ‘Saindhav’ has Santosh Narayanan helming the music and S. Manikandan cranking the camera. Garry BH is the editor and Avinash Kolla the production designer.

The makers will announce the other cast soon. Saindhav is a Pan India movie that will release in all southern languages and Hindi.

–IANS

pvn/srb

