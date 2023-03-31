scorecardresearch
Vidisha Srivastava just loves it when people call her 'Anita bhabhi'

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ actress Vidisha Srivastava has shared how she feels great when people address her as her character of Anita bhabhi. She also added about how relatable her character is and shared her planning on being part of a Bollywood project.

She told IANS: “People on social media and friend circles have started addressing me by my character’s name. A recent incident made me emotional. I was in my hometown, Varanasi, during Maha Shivratri. In the lanes where I have spent my childhood, people kept asking me ‘Anita Bhabhi, kaisi hain aap?’

“I feel it is the biggest compliment for any actor when you get recognised for the role you play onscreen.”

Briefing about the similarities between her and her character of Anita bhabhi, she added: “Anita is a strong and independent woman who believes in standing up for what is right and pointing out the wrong. She is beautiful, classy, and intelligent.

“I can completely relate to her. My style statement is like hers, simple, elegant, and graceful. Like Anita, I also love wearing sarees, heels, and accessories”.

Vidisha has never explored comedy and she has been part of fictional dramas. When asked how she has adapted to it, she shared: “As an actor, it is important to attempt challenging roles. It enables one to learn, grow, and evolve.

“Hence, I wanted to explore all genres, and choosing ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ is one of my life’s most rewarding decisions. Yes, comedy is challenging but the appreciation for my role encourages me to keep giving my best.”

She has been part of several South films. Sharing her plans about doing Bollywood movies, she said: “I have been offered Hindi movies even before I did films in the South. However, I did not accept the roles as they did not excite me. As an actor, I look forward to meaty and challenging roles.

“I love to portray characters that add value to the overall concept of the show. Anita Bhabi is an excellent opportunity for me to showcase my acting prowess and I am looking forward to achieving more milestones being a part of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’.”

–IANS

ila/aa/svn/

Lakshmi Manchu savours Northern Lights, husky-sleigh rides in Finland
Shefali Shah admits she was too proud to ask for work!
