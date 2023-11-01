scorecardresearch
Vidisha Srivastava's plan this Diwali: ‘Focus will be on my little daughter’

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who is seen as Anita Bhabi in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, revealed her Diwali plans saying that the festival will be extra special this year because of her new born daughter.

With the Diwali approaching, everyone is preparing from cleaning homes, to making shopping lists, festive food menus and deliberating new clothes, and even planning a visit to their hometowns.

Talking about the same, Vidisha said: “This Diwali is extra special because it’s the very first one for our little Laxmi, ‘Aadya,’ and our home is filled with excitement. My focus on this Diwali is all about her.”

“Even though the celebrations last two days, I have already gathered a cute collection of traditional outfits for her. I’m planning a small photoshoot to capture these precious moments, creating lasting memories for her since she’s just a few months old,” said the ‘Meri Gudiya’ fame actress.

She added: “Also, I’ll be helping my mother with cleaning, decorating our home, and making delicious snacks for our guests. Diwali has always been one of my favourite festivals, and I can hardly contain my excitement as I eagerly look forward to this year’s celebrations.”

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ airs on &TV.

