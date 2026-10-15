The inaugural Indian Film Festival of Perth (IFFP) will take place from 22–24 January 2027, with actor Vidya Balan announced as the Chief Guest. She will officially open the festival, which will bring Indian cinema to audiences in Western Australia for the first time.

The festival marks a new step in the promotion of Indian films and storytelling in Australia. It aims to introduce audiences in Perth to films from different Indian languages, genres and backgrounds, while creating opportunities for filmmakers and film lovers to connect.

Indian Film Festival of Perth builds on Melbourne and Sydney editions

The Indian Film Festival of Perth is being organised by the team behind the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) and the Indian Film Festival of Sydney (IFFS). The Melbourne festival is among the major celebrations of Indian cinema held outside India.

With the launch of the Perth edition, the organisers are expanding their festival network to another Australian city. The event will provide a platform for Indian films, filmmakers and audiences in Western Australia, while encouraging cultural exchange between India and Australia.

The festival was recently announced during a visit to India by the Premier of Western Australia, Hon Roger Cook MLA. The announcement reflects the growing cultural and creative links between the two regions.

Vidya Balan to attend as chief guest

Vidya Balan has earned recognition for her performances in Indian cinema and for taking on roles that place women at the centre of the story. Her participation as Chief Guest will mark the opening of the festival’s first edition.

Speaking about the announcement, Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, Festival Director, said, “Bringing the Indian Film Festival to Perth is a very special milestone for us. Having built platforms for Indian cinema in Melbourne and Sydney, we are delighted to now bring this celebration to Western Australia and connect with a new community of audiences and film lovers. Cinema has a remarkable ability to bring people together, transcend borders and create a deeper understanding of one another. We are thrilled to welcome Vidya Balan as the Chief Guest for our inaugural edition, and we look forward to creating a festival that celebrates the extraordinary diversity of Indian storytelling while building meaningful cultural connections between India and Western Australia.”

Festival to showcase Indian cinema across languages and genres

The Indian Film Festival of Perth aims to bring together audiences, filmmakers and members of the wider creative community. Its programme is expected to cover a range of Indian stories, languages, genres and perspectives.

Alongside film screenings, the festival aims to create opportunities for discussions, professional connections and cultural exchange. The inaugural edition, scheduled for 22–24 January 2027, will establish a new platform for Indian cinema in Western Australia.