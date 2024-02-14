Vidyut, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson take over Delhi streets with bike ride

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Actors Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson were seen taking over the streets with ATV’s and motorbikes on Tuesday night as they were promoting their upcoming film ‘Crakk-Jitegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’

The journey from their adrenaline rushing ride began from the hotel in central Delhi. Amy was seen sitting behind Vidyut as they zoomed on the roads with their crew at night.

However, Nora Fatehi, who too is a part of the film, which is slated to release on February 23, was missing from all the action taking place.

Vidyut wore a light green jacket paired with black pants and sunglasses. Arjun looked dapper in a leather jacket paired with light blue denims. While Amy chose to go monochrome with black jacket, pants paired with a crisp white shirt and completed her look with stilettos.

‘Crakk Jeetgaa..Toh Jiyegaa’ is directed by Aditya Datt. It tells the tale of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of underground extreme sports.

