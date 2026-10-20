Actor Vidyut Jammwal has reacted to the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, sharing a message of support for the actor while raising questions about public safety. In a video posted on Instagram, Vidyut called Tiger the ‘bravest person’ and spoke about the need for people to respond when they witness such incidents. He also urged the Mumbai Police to take steps to prevent similar attacks.

In the video, Vidyut said, “Tiger Shroff, you are the bravest person, but I want to tell your fans that everyone who goes to watch him play football and says, ‘I am your biggest fan,’ should have done something. Out of so many people, someone should have caught the attackers, or someone should have run after them.”

He then addressed the police, saying, “Mumbai Police, yes, you will provide him with security, but this should never happen again. If such a mistake happens again, you will be the ones held responsible.”

Vidyut ended his message by referring to Bajrang Baan, which he said both actors listen to. “And Tiger, Bajrang Baan is your favourite, right? Whenever I feel very lonely, I listen to it, and I know you listen to it too. I love you, brother!”

What happened during the Juhu firing incident?

The incident took place at around 7 PM when Tiger was leaving a ground in Mumbai’s Juhu after finishing a football game. The actor escaped without injuries. However, a man identified as Firdaus suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Gangster’s social media claim raises concern

Hours after the incident, a social media post surfaced in which a speaker identified himself as Anil Pandit and claimed links to Lawrence Bishnoi. The speaker also claimed responsibility for the attack alongside a person he named as Harman Sandhu.

In the recording, the speaker said, “We had explained this to him, but he did not understand.”

The recording also contained threats directed at people in the film industry who work with Salman Khan, as well as a demand that the actor apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi or the Bishnoi community.

These statements are claims made in the recording and should not be treated as independently verified facts. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of film personalities and the need for a thorough investigation.