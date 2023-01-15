Vijay Sethupathi says Hindi audience doesn't take him seriously

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, who will be soon seen essaying the role of a cop in the upcoming streaming series ‘Farzi’, took a dig at the Hindi-language audience, saying he isn’t taken seriously until he works with the big talents of the Hindi film industry.

The actor, who has cultivated a new fan base and audience, courtesy of OTT and his films such as ‘Super Deluxe’, ‘Vikram Vedha’, ’96’ or the more recent ‘Vikram’, is working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the Atlee Kuamar’s film ‘Jawaan’ and with Katrina Kaif in ‘Merry Christmas’.

Taking a subtle dig, the actor said, “Whoever asks me that I am doing a Hindi project, I have to say I am working with Shahid then only they say, ‘oh wow, okay’.”

He added: “So, I have to say I am working with Shah Rukh sir, I am working with Katrina Kaif, then only they respect me. So, it depends on the artist who I’m working with.”

‘Farzi’, which marks Vijay Sethupathi’s foray into the streaming space, has been created and helmed by Raj & DK of ‘The Family Man’ fame. But Sethupathi refuses to call it a debut in streaming space.

“I don’t know how to say it’s a debut because I don’t see it as a debut. In 2010, I debuted as a hero. It’s been 12 years. I did about 55 films. It’s like I am going back as a kid again, so I don’t think it’s a debut,” Sethupathi said.

“For me, a short film or a feature film, every scene is a film. We are putting the same kind of effort for each and every shot to impress the audience,” he added.

