Vijay-starrer 'Leo' team safe as tremors rock Jammu and Kashmir

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) The cast and crew of the upcoming Tamil action-thriller film ‘Leo’, starring Vijay, has shared that they are safe after they felt tremors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Strong tremors were felt in India after an quake jolted Afghanistan on Tuesday night.

The ‘Leo’ team took to their Twitter page to share that they are safe.

Seven Screen Studios, makers of the film shared that they are safe by sharing a Vadivelu GIF from the film ‘Chandramukhi’.

“We are safe nanba! – Team #LEO,” they tweeted.

This would be a second collaboration between Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after the hit ‘Master’.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham and Priya Anand among others.

–IANS

