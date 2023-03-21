scorecardresearch
Vikrant Massey to host crime show 'Crimes Aaj Kal'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) ‘Qubool Hai’ actor Vikrant Massey is all set to host a crime show ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ which will be based on real incidents and crimes committed by youngsters. He shared that the project made him interested as since childhood, he has enjoyed watching crime dramas.

He said: “I have grown up watching shows like ‘Crime Patrol’, ‘CID’, etc. and I am sure many people like me miss watching such shows. It was a surreal feeling when I got the opportunity to host ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’.”

Vikrant is known for TV shows such as ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Dharam Veer’, ‘Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo’, and apart from appearing on the small screen, he was also seen in ‘Lootera’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, ‘A Death in the Gunj’, and the web series ‘Mirzapur’, among others.

Elaborating more on the crime show, Vikrant added: “The series focuses on real-life stories, situations, and incidents that one might never even wonder of. Through the series, viewers can watch stories from across the nation, and witness crimes committed by young fearless criminals.”

Produced by Optimystix Entertainment and directed by Subbu, ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ will premiere on March 24 on Amazon miniTV.

–IANS

ila/kvd

