Vipul Shah, Prem Parija visit National War Memorial to pay homage to real-life commandos

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Ahead of the release of their series ‘Commando’, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah and debutant Prem Parija visit the National War Memorial in the capital to pay homage to real-life commandos.

Shah is all set to redefine the statement of entertainment with the Commando web series, co-produced by Aashin A Shah, by launching newcomer, Prem Parija, into the spotlight in Commando OTT.

Making the release of this much-awaited series a worthwhile event, the two are visited the National War Memorial, Delhi to give a tribute to Real life commandos.

As the director-producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah along with the lead actor Prem Parija and the team will be present at the grand launch event, the media will also grace their presence.

The show also stars Adah Sharma, Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mukesh Chhabra in pivotal roles.

The series reunites Adah and Vipul Amrutlal Shah after their last successful venture of ‘The Kerala Story’. Vipul has helmed the series.

The series is touted to bring forth the tale of valour, patriotism, high-octane action and the journey of the titular character.

It also stars Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan.

The ‘Commando’ franchise started in 2013 with ‘Commando: A One Man Army’ which starred Vidyut Jammwal in the titular role. Over the years, the franchise has become a favourite of the enthusiasts of the action genre,

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, the commando web series is now streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

dc/dan