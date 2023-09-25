scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Wamiqa took inspiration from Phoebe Waller Bridge for ‘Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valey’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi’s character, Charlie Chopra in the series ‘Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley’, shares a distinctive trait with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s iconic character in ‘Fleabag’.

‘Fleabag’, which gained immense popularity for its groundbreaking approach, featured Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character frequently breaking the fourth wall. This technique allowed the character to connect with viewers on a personal level, especially during awkward and realistic situations, bridging the gap between the reel and real worlds.

In ‘Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley’, Wamiqa’s character engages in candid and direct conversations with the camera, effectively communicating with the audience on a one-on-one basis.

The actress said: “In our series, my character breaks the fourth wall to create an atmospheric connection with the audiences directly. It’s a creative process and idea to have Charlie as a character to pamper the viewers involved in her expedition to solve the murder mystery. That I feel was very intriguing as a process to do.”

Wamiqa said: “The last time I do remember seeing and being greatly inspired where a similar approach was used but in a different genre was Fleabag where Pheobe’s character would stare into the camera to connect with the audiences during awkward situations. I did use this as a reference point for myself”.

Directed by the maverick filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, the series is a whodunnit.

–IANS

dc/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Richa Chadha: Meeting Ali Fazal on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ was serendipity
Next article
Salman Khan's 'Tiger ka message' to be unveiled on Sep 27
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US