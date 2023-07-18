scorecardresearch
Wazir Patar on 'Kohrra': Team stayed authentic in approaching soundtrack just like the other elements

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) In the midst of the recently released crime-investigative drama ‘Kohrra’, an enigmatic crime investigative series, the background music emerges as a star player.

Popular on the Punjabi rap music scene, Wazir Patar, known to blend traditional tunes with electronic beats, has provided the background music score for the show that breathes life into the narrative.

Speaking of his contribution in the show, Wazir expressed, “I have always seen myself as a storyteller conveying stories from my home Punjab in the form of musical notes and my songs. When the team of ‘Kohrra’ approached me and explained to me the storyline of the series, I knew exactly the songs from my library that would complement the story and amplify the emotions.”

“I am glad that the entire team behind the series Kohrra stayed authentic in approaching the soundtrack just like they have been for all the elements while making this series,” he added.

The show promises to take the viewers through the shadowed alleys of Punjab. Patar’s compositions in the show ‘Kohrra’ add a unique flavor to the atmospheric soundscape of the series, thereby enriching the storytelling experience. Whether it’s the discovery of the murder, the police chase or moments of familial drama, Patar’s music seamlessly blends with the visual storytelling, intensifying the impact of each scene. It draws viewers deeper into the layered narrative that sequentially unfolds with its set tones creating an immersive world of suspense and intrigue.

‘Kohrra’ is airing on Netflix.

