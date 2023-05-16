scorecardresearch
We will bring to book those into drugs in Malayalam film industry: Kerala Police

By Agency News Desk

Kochi, May 16 (IANS) After major stake holders in the Malayalam film industry expressed deep concern at the influx of drugs in the industry, the Kerala Police has decided to firmly go after the law breakers.

Kochi being the headquarters of Malayalam film industry, Kochi City Police Commissioner K.Sethuraman said: “We know who are those in the industry who are into this and the problem is that we just cannot go and take them into custody. It can be done when they use it or are in possession of it. Generally, they are supplied these by their close aides. If not today, tomorrow we will bring to book those who do this.”

He further pointed out that those who matter in the industry, cutting across various segments, are all with them to root out this menace.

“The present giants in the industry did not reach this level by using drugs. We will clean up the industry and shadow police are on their job and are at shooting locations,” added Sethuraman.

Last month, a few top Malayalam film bodies openly admitted that there is an influx of the use of drugs in the industry and they will approach the state government for a proper probe.

And quick to react was State Minister of Culture and Films Saji Cherian while expressing deep shock said the government will seriously look into issues and promised to hold a conclave by inviting all the stake holders in the film industry to discuss this menace.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
