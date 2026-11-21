Exceptional critical reviews, strong audience approval and an extraordinary box-office run have made Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim‘s documentary an unlikely theatrical success story. Can a nearly three-hour documentary about a controversial corporate personality attract mainstream audiences and deliver substantial box-office returns? You Can See Everything appears to be making a compelling case.

As of November 21, 2026, the film carries a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 97/100 Metascore on Metacritic. Its Rotten Tomatoes audience score is also an impressive 95%. Achieving such exceptional scores on both platforms, alongside strong audience approval, is an unusual accomplishment.

The box-office numbers make the story even more interesting.

Released theatrically in North America on October 16, the documentary opened with approximately $15.6 million from 855 theatres. According to The Numbers, its worldwide theatrical gross had reached approximately $94.2 million by November 19, against a reported production budget of $7 million.

The film subsequently expanded to more than 3,200 North American theatres and even topped the domestic box-office chart in its third weekend.

These figures are particularly noteworthy for a documentary. Its worldwide gross is more than 13 times its reported production budget, although this is not a measure of actual profitability. Marketing, distribution expenses, cinema shares and other costs still have to be accounted for.

So what brought audiences to the theatres?

The subject itself provides a considerable draw. Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of Theranos, remains a recognisable figure in the story of Silicon Valley’s corporate excesses and one of its most controversial business failures.

The involvement of Nathan Fielder, known for his unconventional and experimental approach to filmmaking, adds another attraction. Rather than offering audiences just another conventional account of the Theranos scandal, the film presents a distinctive documentary experience.

Its nearly 174-minute running time makes the theatrical response even more noteworthy. The Associated Press reported that more than 70% of its opening-weekend audience was under 35, with A24 reporting over 2,000 sold-out screenings during that weekend.

What does this mean for the industry?

There are three important takeaways. First, critical acclaim can become a commercial asset when it generates sustained conversations, curiosity and word of mouth. Second, documentaries need not remain confined to niche theatrical distribution; the film’s expansion demonstrates how distributors can respond to actual audience demand. Third, an established subject combined with an unconventional creative approach can offer audiences a theatrical proposition that stands apart from conventional franchise entertainment.

Films such as Moonlight and Boyhood have demonstrated how exceptional critical recognition can build a film’s long-term cultural standing. However, You Can See Everything presents a different proposition: it has managed to combine exceptional reviews with substantial theatrical demand.

It would be premature to suggest that this establishes a new formula for documentary filmmaking. The subject, creative team, marketing and distribution circumstances are difficult to replicate.

But the larger message is worth noting, audiences are not necessarily unwilling to embrace lengthy, unconventional or challenging cinema. Given the right subject and storytelling approach, even a documentary can become a significant theatrical event.

For filmmakers and distributors, that may be the most valuable lesson from You Can See Everything.