scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

When Cate Blanchett's husband said her career wouldn't last

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, Jan 21 (IANS) ‘Tar’ star Cate Blanchett’s husband warned her that her film career would only last five years.

Blanchett, who has four children with spouse Andrew Upton, said the theatre director advised her to “enjoy” her moment in the spotlight when she first found fame because it was so hard for women to have longevity in the industry.

Reflecting on how things have progressed for women, she told OK! magazine: “Well, the landscape has certainly changed.”

“You know, in the dawn of time when I entered the film industry, which was a very long time ago, I remember my husband saying to me in an incredibly supportive way, ‘Enjoy it babe, you’ve got five years, if you’re lucky.’ And that was true for women.”

“I think there are a lot of people who have been changing that landscape, not only female, but trailblazing actors who have pushed the boundaries.”

The 53-year-old star acknowledged that she is in a “privileged position in certain environments” but doesn’t feel particularly powerful.

Asked if she feels powerful, she said: “No I don’t. I mean you get certain environments, you know, I’m a white woman who is financially secure, who has gone through primary, secondary and tertiary education, who is in a non-abusive relationship and who is in work and has good health.

“So yes, on that level, I am incredibly powerful.”

Meanwhile, the actress recently blasted the “patriarchal pyramid” and thinks the “televised horse race” of award ceremonies should come to an end in favour of celebrating the “amazing work” of women everywhere.

She said: “I would love it if we would just change this whole f****** structure. It’s like what is this patriarchal pyramid where someone stands up here. Why don’t we just say there was a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another?”

“And stop the televised horse race of it all.”

“Because, can I tell you, every single woman with a television, film, advertising, tampon commercials – whatever – you’re all out there doing amazing work that is inspiring me continually.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
Mira Rajput plays 'Deva Deva' on piano in her new home
Next article
Diana Baig ruled out of Pakistan's T20Is against Australia, Women's T20 World Cup
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd ODI: Indian bowlers' impressive show has New Zealand bundled out for just 108

Sports

Diana Baig ruled out of Pakistan's T20Is against Australia, Women's T20 World Cup

News

Mira Rajput plays 'Deva Deva' on piano in her new home

News

Anubhav Singh Bassi to make film debut with 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Sports

Australian Open: Sabalenka, Bencic win to set up intriguing fourth-round clash (Ld)

Technology

2,300 active & working employees now at Twitter, clarifies Musk

Sports

South Africa's David Miller focuses on diet as he gets ready for IPL 2023

News

Rashmika to join 'The boys' for 'Pushpa: The Rule' shoot next month

Sports

Wrestlers are scared, feel cheated, may re-start protest on Sunday, claim sources

News

Sneha Khanwalkar: Wanted listeners to get transported to pulp movies era with 'Pseudo Saiyaan'

News

Rituparna Sengupta says her new film is a tribute to Bappi Lahiri

Sports

Australian Open: Impressive Zhang beats US qualifier, charges into last 16

Sports

SA20: I idolise Rohit, Surya and learnt a lot from them, says MI Cape Town's Dewald Brevis

News

The Aristocrats to headline Oddball Festival India in Feb

Sports

2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan to play in upcoming LLC Masters in Qatar

Sports

SA20: Pretoria Capitals run riot in Durban to cement top spot

Sports

Adoration in India hasn't spoiled Sachin Tendulkar and that's amazing: Andy Flower

Technology

Google Account switcher gets Material You redesign on web

News

Cameron to Rajamouli: If you ever want to make a movie over here, let's talk

Technology

Apple ordered 4 sizes of OLED displays for iPad Pro, MacBook Pro

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US