When Matt Damon 'fell into depression' while shooting an unnamed film

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 13 (IANS) Actor Matt Damon said that at one point he “fell into a depression” midway when shooting a movie he knew was “a lost cause”. The actor spoke of this incident while promoting ‘Oppenheimer’ on ‘Jack’s Takes’.

According to Variety: “Without naming any particular movies…sometimes you find yourself in a movie that you know, perhaps, might not be what you had hoped it would be, and you’re still making it,” Damon said.

He continued: “And I remember halfway through production and you’ve still got months to go and you’ve taken your family somewhere, you know, and you’ve inconvenienced them, and I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about like, what have I done?”

‘The Departed’ actor noted that his wife simply said: “We are here now.”

He added: “You know, and it was like…I do pride myself, in a large part because of her, at being a professional actor and what being a professional actor means is you go and you do the 15-hour day and give it absolutely everything, even in what you know is going to be a losing effort. And if you can do that with the best possible attitude, then you’re a pro, and she really helped me with that.”

The actor has also previously opened up on working on movies which he knew were going to be unsuccessful, such as his 2016 film ‘The Great Wall’. Speaking to the ‘WTF’ podcast in 2021, he said: “I was like, this is exactly how disasters happen,” adding that ‘The Great Wall’ ” doesn’t cohere. It doesn’t work as a movie.”

BAN vs IND, 3rd T20I: 'We didn't get the total we were expecting', admits Harmanpreet after 4-wicket loss
New non-invasive, portable 'fastball' test to detect Alzheimer's faster
