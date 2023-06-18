scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

When Rohitashv Gour's daughters arranged a perfect Father's Day for him

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actor Rohitashv Gour, who essays the role of Manmohan Tiwari in the television show ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’, reminisced on Father’s Day how his daughters earlier made the day special for him by arranging for a perfectly relaxed day for the actor.

The actor feels that “Daughters have a unique understanding” about their fathers, and that he is fortunate to have two wonderful daughters who care for and love him like no one else can.

The actor said, “Growing up, they made every Father’s Day special. Their efforts always touched my heart. But there’s one gift they gave me that I will never forget. They planned a relaxing day for me on Father’s Day. Knowing my busy shooting and travel schedule, they felt I needed relaxation. They arranged a spa treatment for me, followed by a peaceful walk on the beach.”

“It was refreshing, and I was pleasantly surprised by their thoughtful gift. To make it even more memorable, we took a photo at the beach, which I framed and now have on my wall. My daughters bring me immense pride and happiness, and I hope this Father’s Day will be as memorable as that,” he added.

‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

–IANS

aa/prw/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mimoh shares lessons he learnt from his father Mithun Chakraborty
Next article
24 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': A complete package of a film
This May Also Interest You
News

24 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': A complete package of a film

News

Mimoh shares lessons he learnt from his father Mithun Chakraborty

Sports

Virat Kohli's net worth crosses Rs 1,000 crore mark

News

Taron Egerton blushed when faced with his boyhood crush Rachel Weisz

News

Zeenat Aman reveals how she got her surname

News

Allu Arjun shares monochrom pic with dad Allu Aravind: 'Best father in the world'

News

Influencer Nayera shares her childhood trauma in 'MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand'

News

'BB OTT 2': Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani enter, audience decides who stays

News

3 decades of 'Aaina': Jackie Shroff shares throwback picture

News

Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, perform high-octane action in 'Heart of Stone' trailer

Technology

Sri Lanka grants over 100 EV import permits to migrant workers

Technology

Google rolling out new zoom settings in Slides

Technology

91% Indian firms faced ransomware attacks in 2022: Report

News

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' first look brings together water, fire, earth, air

Sports

Indonesia Open: India's Satwik/Chirag script history with men's doubles title

Technology

Google Album Archive going away next month

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out screen-sharing feature for video calls on iOS beta

News

Two dead, three injured in shooting at EDM fest featuring top acts (Ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US