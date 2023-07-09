scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

When you come out of ‘Bigg Boss’ house, you emerge stronger, says Manu Punjabi

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Manu Punjabi, the former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant, has a word of advice for Cyrus Broacha, who recently expressed his desire to leave the Bigg Boss house during a recent episode.

Cyrus had said that he cannot deal with the pressure of being inside the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house and urged Bigg Boss as well as host Salman Khan to allow him to take an exit from the ongoing reality show.

Salman and Bigg Boss told him that he does not have that option until the time that audience votes him out of the show

Being in the Bigg Boss house is an incredibly challenging experience, both physically and mentally. Living in such a confined space, cut off from your loved ones and the outside world, can lead to feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and frustration.

Talking about the same, Manu Punjabi said, “At Cyrus Broacha’s age, it is important to prioritise health and family. He has also admitted to having less enthusiasm and energy than other contestants. When I was on ‘Bigg Boss’ and had health issues, I became very vulnerable and overwhelmed due to the cutoff from my loved ones.”

He added, “However, when you come out of it, you emerge stronger, as rightly said by Salman Khan. It is a great opportunity and platform to rebuild your image and personality in front of billions of viewers. I would really like to see Cyrus inside the house, and I want him to give his 100%.

Earlier, Salman too persuaded Cyrus to stay strong and to be in the game as he doesn’t have the option of leaving the house because he has signed a contract with the channel.

He said: “I know Cyrus, it’s just another 4 to 5 weeks and the entire nation is watching you. Listen bro, I cannot get you out of this place and I get you out then I have to get so and so people out of this house. You can’t do that because it is against the contract and the other thing is to take this as your work bro. I don’t think even the channel can get you out of it because you have signed the contract. Whatever is on your contract is what you have signed. It doesn’t work like this, the show doesn’t work as per your whims and fancies.”

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on Jio Cinema.

–IANS

aa/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ellie Fanning says as a teenager, she was rejected for a role because she wasn't 'sexy enough'
This May Also Interest You
News

Ellie Fanning says as a teenager, she was rejected for a role because she wasn't 'sexy enough'

News

Janhvi Kapoor says visit to Auschwitz left a long-lasting impression on her

Health & Lifestyle

Coffee gives brain 'special' boost, even beyond caffeine content: Study

News

Gary Oldman quit his booze once he realised he was going to die from alcoholism

News

Nitesh Tiwari reveals the war scene from the ‘Bawaal’ was the toughest

News

Nitesh Tiwari asked Varun Dhawan to never prep for ‘Bawaal’

News

Johnny Depp takes stage at Manchester AO Arena with his band Hollywood Vampires

News

Sir Elton John ends his final tour in an epic, flamboyant fashion in Sweden

Technology

11, 13-inch iPad Pro with OLED display may enter mass production early 2024

News

Varun says his dog Joey has created ‘Bawaal’ in his life, has grounded him

News

Jonah Hill's ex brands actor 'misogynist' after he asked her not to post bikini snaps

News

'Downton Abbey' villain Nigel Harman to star in dance show 'Strictly'

News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer talks about war in love with sprinkle of history

News

Varun, Janhvi's 'Bawaal' trailer tells of war in love, with sprinkle of history

Technology

Eat enough of these 6 foods to lower cardiovascular disease risk: Study

News

Robert De Niro attends funeral of teen grandson who died of drug overdose

Technology

Apps on Google Play with 1.5 mn installs found sending sensitive data to China

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out sticker suggestion feature on iOS beta

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US