When you come out of ‘Bigg Boss’ house, you emerge stronger, says Manu Punjabi

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Manu Punjabi, the former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant, has a word of advice for Cyrus Broacha, who recently expressed his desire to leave the Bigg Boss house during a recent episode.

Cyrus had said that he cannot deal with the pressure of being inside the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house and urged Bigg Boss as well as host Salman Khan to allow him to take an exit from the ongoing reality show.

Salman and Bigg Boss told him that he does not have that option until the time that audience votes him out of the show

Being in the Bigg Boss house is an incredibly challenging experience, both physically and mentally. Living in such a confined space, cut off from your loved ones and the outside world, can lead to feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and frustration.

Talking about the same, Manu Punjabi said, “At Cyrus Broacha’s age, it is important to prioritise health and family. He has also admitted to having less enthusiasm and energy than other contestants. When I was on ‘Bigg Boss’ and had health issues, I became very vulnerable and overwhelmed due to the cutoff from my loved ones.”

He added, “However, when you come out of it, you emerge stronger, as rightly said by Salman Khan. It is a great opportunity and platform to rebuild your image and personality in front of billions of viewers. I would really like to see Cyrus inside the house, and I want him to give his 100%.

Earlier, Salman too persuaded Cyrus to stay strong and to be in the game as he doesn’t have the option of leaving the house because he has signed a contract with the channel.

He said: “I know Cyrus, it’s just another 4 to 5 weeks and the entire nation is watching you. Listen bro, I cannot get you out of this place and I get you out then I have to get so and so people out of this house. You can’t do that because it is against the contract and the other thing is to take this as your work bro. I don’t think even the channel can get you out of it because you have signed the contract. Whatever is on your contract is what you have signed. It doesn’t work like this, the show doesn’t work as per your whims and fancies.”

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on Jio Cinema.

