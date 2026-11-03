Social media personality Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has spoken about his fallout with actor Sara Ali Khan, revealing what he claims led to the end of their long-standing friendship. In a recent conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on their show Double Date, Orry said he felt let down by Sara during a difficult period in his life. He also spoke about his differences with her mother, Amrita Singh.

Orry reveals why he unfollowed Sara Ali Khan

During the conversation, Neha asked Orry to name the most famous person he had unfollowed on social media. He immediately named Sara Ali Khan. When asked to explain his decision, he said, “I’m very public about it. Her mother scolded me a lot, so I unfollowed her too.”

Orry then described his friendship with Sara and claimed that he had supported her during several difficult moments in the past. Recalling their years of friendship, he said, “There are fake friendships. This girl was my childhood friend. We were friends through college and then even 10 years after college. I was there for her through so much. We were in Goa when she got into a big case. I stood by her through all of that, never left her side. But for one time in life when she had to be there for me, she disappeared.”

Explaining what hurt him, Orry added, “In that moment, it was such a tough phase for me, and she didn’t check on me once or call me once.”

He further claimed that he had supported Sara and her family when others advised him to distance himself. However, he felt that the same support was missing when he needed it. Orry also said he never received an apology for what had happened.

How Sara Ali Khan and Orry’s friendship reportedly ended

Their fallout reportedly became public in August 2025 after Orry shared birthday pictures of Sara that attracted criticism from social media users. Matters escalated when he posted a reel titled “3 worst names”, mentioning Sara, Amrita and Palak. Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan subsequently unfollowed him on Instagram.

Orry had also discussed the matter in a January 2026 interview with Hindustan Times, suggesting that an apology from Amrita Singh could help resolve their differences. At the time, he said, “If Amrita Singh were to apologise, I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future.”

His latest comments have once again brought attention to the reported fallout between the former friends.