Why Titanic submarine loss 'doesn't seem tragic' to John Cusack

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) Hollywood star John Cusack has spoken out about the tragic Titanic submarine loss, stating that it “doesn’t seem tragic” to him.

Following a five-day search, it was announced on Thursday that all five men on board were killed in just seconds after the submersible suffered a “catastrophic implosion” 1,600ft from the bow of the Titanic, according to the US Coast Guard, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The search for the submarine prompted widespread conversations and debate on social media, with 56-year-old John making his view on the matter known.

In a post shared to his Twitter, the Serendipity actor tweeted: “I like the adventure spirit – but if someone dies climbing Mount Everest – it doesn’t seem tragic to me – sad yes – but tragic to me is when innocent people die who had no choice.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, he went on to retweet a story of how the men on the Titanic submarine had been getting “wall-to-wall coverage” while the news that 700 people had died after sinking off the coast of Greece had been forgotten.

John added above the retweet: “If only – we cared about all human beings as much as we cared about wealthy ones.”

The ‘High Fidelity’ actor wasn’t the only celebrity to speak out on the Titanic submarine tragedy as Cardi B blasted the son of billionaire passenger Hamish Harding, who hit the headlines for going to a Blink-182 concert during the rescue operation.

Cardi tweeted: “The point was the whole world is praying for these people in the submarine and this man son is online shaking d**** for girls off only fans and going to Blink 182 concerts. You was looking for clout all along, nobody knew who you were until you said that was ya stepdad!!! This is why people hate you spoiled brat billionaires yall soo desensitise!”

Reality television star Bethenny Frankel also shared her confusion about the passengers’ decision to go onboard the submarine.

“Who goes into a submarine that’s not Jacques Cousteau?” she asked in a video. “You want to be adventurous? Drink four margaritas and see what happens. Try a bathing suit on without your underwear. Go to Burning Man dressed as a parakeet, I don’t know, but going on a submarine? Jumping out of airplanes, riding motorcycles, swimming with sharks. All of these things seem like a bad idea.”

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
