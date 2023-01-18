scorecardresearch
Will Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee announce 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' on 'BB16'?

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) TV czarina Ektaa R Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee will be appearing on the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and the buzz is that they will be making an announcement of their next movie, ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’.

It is going to be a sequel to 2010 movie, ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha’, starring Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri and Ashish Sharma. The film highlighted realistic issues such as honour killing, MMS scandal and sting operations and it received positive response from the audience.

Now, the director, known for his films such as ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ and ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky’ has collaborated with Ekta again for the sequel to one of his successful projects and they will be making announcement on the reality show.

There is also a rumour that Ekta has roped in Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer for her next project. As per media reports, Priyanka has been signed for a movie and Sumbul for the next season of ‘Naagin’. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

–IANS

ila/kvd

