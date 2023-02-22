scorecardresearch
Will Smith makes fun of Oscars slapgate in new video

By News Bureau
Los Angeles, Feb 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Will Smith has been praised by fans for sharing an “unexpected” new video poking fun at his controversial Oscars slap.

The Hollywood actor made global headlines last year after storming on stage at the star-studded award ceremony and slapping Chris Rock over a joke made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Will has since resigned from the Academy and has been banned from attending for 10 years. But now it seems the ‘Men in Black’ star is trying to see the lighter side of the incident as he surprised fans with a funny new TikTok clip.

Taking to social media, Will made a cheeky swipe at his past behaviour in a video about inanimate objects. In the clip, TikTok user @missmoneyworking describes how people can ask objects what they think of them.

She explained: “You will get an answer in your mind from your intuition.”

Mirror.co.uk further states that the content creator said people could ask their car or pen its opinion about them and form their own conclusions from the vibe items give off.

Filming himself alongside @missmoneyworking’s clip, Will considers her words carefully before reaching for his own inanimate object. The star then pulled out his Oscar statue from off camera. As he begins to ask the Oscar statuette a question, the clip ends.

Fans were loving the short clip, with many praising the actor for being able to reflect on his past behaviour.

One person commented: “Least he’s got a sense of humour,” while another said: “If you can’t laugh at yourself right lol love it.”

“This has got to be the hardest flex in 2023,” a third fan penned. Someone else wrote: “Somethings are just understood (sic).”

–IANS

aa/kvd

