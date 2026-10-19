The makers of Tum Mere Ho, starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya, have introduced another song from the film titled Winter Ayun Waliye 2.0. The romantic track focuses on the feeling of love during the winter season and brings together the film’s lead actors in a musical setting. With its seasonal theme, the song adds another romantic element to the film’s soundtrack.

The track has been sung by Jyotica Tangri and Arjuna Harjai, while its lyrics have been written by Geet Sagar. Arjuna Harjai has also composed, produced and performed the music, taking on multiple responsibilities for the song.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya feature in the romantic track

Winter Ayun Waliye 2.0 presents Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya as the central pair. The song uses winter as the backdrop for its romantic theme, connecting the season with the emotions of two people in love.

The title itself suggests a connection between winter and romance, making it another love song in the musical lineup of Tum Mere Ho. The involvement of Jyotica Tangri and Arjuna Harjai brings two voices together for the track, while Geet Sagar’s lyrics form the lyrical side of the composition.

The song also adds to the material being introduced from the film ahead of its release, giving audiences another look at the pairing of Gurmeet and Isha.

More about Tum Mere Ho and its creative team

Tum Mere Ho is directed by Ashish Panda, who has also written the film alongside Shanwaz Kader Khan. The project is produced by Reva Creative House and Debguru Films.

With Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya leading the cast, the film continues to introduce its music through romantic tracks. Winter Ayun Waliye 2.0 is the latest addition, with Arjuna Harjai handling its composition and music production.

Further details about the film’s story and release plans have not been included in the latest song announcement.